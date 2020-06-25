Christopher Wade
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Wade
January 29, 1970 - June 19, 2020
Middletown, NY
Christopher Wade, a lifetime Orange County resident, died in a tragic boating accident in upstate New York on June 19, 2020. He was 50 years old.
The son of Willie Wade and the late Barbara Hunter Wade, he was born in Goshen, NY on January 29, 1970. Chris graduated from Valley Central School and he and his family were well known Maybrook residents.
Chris will be remembered for his great personality. He was funny, could push buttons, and would always tell you how he felt about most things, sometimes with little or no filter.
He loved fishing with his brothers in upstate lakes and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful dad for his children and would always encourage and comfort them, he was firm but gentle and never held a grudge. He loved life and his death has been devastating for his whole family and all of his friends.
He was a "Jack of all trades" and enjoyed helping anyone in need.
Christopher is survived by his loving wife, Belinda at home; his father, Willie; children: Quincy, Ashleigh, Amber, Alea, Aries, Destinee, Kris, Julian, Robert S., Alizae, Robin, Christina, and Robert C.; as well as his siblings, brothers: Kendall and Leon Hunter, sisters: Andrea Wade and Lisa Wade-Sebring, and his cherished grandchildren: Jazalyn, Jaimie, Edggy, Ariel Abigail and Emani as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins and many, many friends. He was predeceased by his mom, and his daughter Jaimie.
After cremation, a Funeral Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27th at the Transformation Church, 160 Blummel Rd. Middletown, NY 10941. Due to present restrictions on capacity at the church, guests paying their respects may be asked to be invited into the church so that we comply with social distancing and the amount of people allowed into the church at one time.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-McPhillips.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Transformation Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved