Chun Sun Weeks Obituary
Chun Sun Weeks
February 20, 1949 - March 29, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Chun Sun Weeks, of Newburgh, entered into rest on March 29, 2020. She was 71 years old. She was born in Korea on February 20, 1949.
Chun was a supervisor for the Cadet Mess Hall at USMA in West Point, NY. She came to America on December 24, 1970, and we were married on January 3, 1971 at St. Thomas Church in Cornwall. We had a beautiful life and she was my beautiful wife.
Chun is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Raymond Weeks.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family, with burial in Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
