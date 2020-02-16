|
|
Cindy L. Hook
February 17, 1961 - February 15, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Cindy L. Hook, of Livingston Manor, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was 57.
She was the daughter of Robert A. Hillriegel (Arlene) and Shirley Ann Bagailuk (Ted), born on February 17, 1961 in Callicoon, NY.
Cindy was formerly employed by the Franklin County Department of Social Services in Malone, NY and the Stonewall Jackson Resort in West Virginia. She enjoyed doing crafts, her flower gardens, decorating her home and showing horses. But above all else she loved her family dearly. She was a loving daughter, mother, grammy, sister and friend to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her father Robert A. Hillriegel and his wife Arlene of Fremont Center, NY; her son Charles Porter and his wife Erin of Kentucky; step-children: David Hook of Yulan, NY, Pam Yoli (Frank) of Liberty, NY and Jeremiah Hook (Christy) of South Carolina; grandchildren Kyle, Ryan, Cole, Roman Avery, Ariella, Carson, Karissa, Cody, Miranda, and Chase; her siblings: Kathleen Capozzoli (Lou) of Livingston Manor, NY, Terri Pellam (Tim) of Liberty, NY, Kristi Jouben (Mike) of Sanquoit, NY and Kim Hendrickson (Scott) of Billings, MT; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her devoted husband Frank Robert "Bob" Hook, whom she was married to for 35 years; her mother Shirley Bagailuk; her stepfather Ted Bagailuk; and brother Robert M. Hillriegel.
Memorial contributions in Cindy's name can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020