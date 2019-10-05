|
|
Cindy Marie Romer
January 18, 1957 - October 4, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Cindy passed away suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 62.
Born in Middletown, NY, she was the third of six children of the late Ernest Morse Sr. and Ella Elizabeth Irwin Morse.
Cindy had attended Pine Bush Schools, and before becoming disabled, she had worked as a school bus driver transporting special needs children. She was an honorary member of the Bloomingburg Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Community Church of Bloomingburg, and the Sullivan County Democratic Committee.
On June 4, 1977, she married the love of her life, Benjamin L. Romer, who survives her at home. She is also survived by two children: April M. Lewis and her husband, Sean of Grahamsville, and Erik D. Romer of Wurtsboro; four grandchildren: Lillian Jayde Romer and Jasmine Elise Romer of Rock Hill, Allen Benjamin Leeper and Catherine Rose Lewis of Grahamsville; four siblings: Ernest Morse Jr. of Altmar, Brenda Pisano of Walker Valley, Bonnie Howard of Wurtsboro, and Judy Mann of Middletown; and several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many dear friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly D. Romer on Sept. 25, 2017; and one sister, Mary Lou Morse on May 5, 1995.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with a funeral service starting at 8 p.m. with Hospice Chaplain Gary O'Connor officiating. An additional funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at the Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019