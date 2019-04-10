Cira Carla Yozzo

April 15, 1928 - April 9, 2019

Town of Newburgh, New York

Cira Carla Yozzo, 90, of the Town of Newburgh, a homemaker and longtime area resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Montefiore Nyack Hospital, Nyack, NY.

The daughter of the late Ciro and Immacolata Concezione (Sammarco) Ascione, Cira was born in Torre del Greco, Italy on Sunday, April 15, 1928. She married her beloved Ralph Anthony Yozzo on May 27, 1961. Ralph Anthony predeceased Cira on Wednesday, August 11, 2004. Cira earned her associate degree as a Seamstress. She enjoyed her time with the members of the New Windsor Knitting Club (the naughty knitters) in New Windsor.

Cira was an accomplished seamstress, a beautiful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. The moments shared with her will be cherished greatly by family and friends alike.

Cira's survivors include her loving children, Ralph and his wife, Sharon, of Brooklyn, Carlo and his wife, Robin of Oregon, Anthony of Newburgh and her daughter, Anna Gorton of Newburgh; grandchildren, Melyssa Simpson and her husband, Paul, Alexander Yozzo, Ella Gorton, Nicholas Gorton, Duncan Yozzo and Noah Yozzo; a great-grandson, Jase Simpson; two sisters, Teresa "Sisina" Di Maio of Murano Veneto, Italy and Nadia De Pasquale of Scafati Campania, Italy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial Visitation will be celebrated from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday (Cira's Birthday) April 15 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.