C.J. Brewer Jr. Obituary
C.J. Brewer Jr.
April 16, 1960 - March 3, 2019
East Stroudsburg, PA
C.J. Brewer Jr. of East Stroudsburg, PA., a Machinist for Altuve of Stroudsburg, PA., and a longtime resident of Middletown, NY, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, PA. He was 58.
The son of the late CJ Brewer and Voncile Brewer, he was born on April 16, 1960 in Morehead, MS.
He was predeceased by his step-father, Henry Coleman.
Survivors include his mother, Voncile Brewer of Middletown; his brothers and sisters, Henry and Dale of Mississippi and Patricia and Ricky of Middletown, Carl of Germany and Kevin of White Plains, NY. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours and Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16th at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
