Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Church
10 County Rd
Tenafly, NJ
Claire M. (Cuomo) Lane Obituary
Claire M. Lane (nee Cuomo)
March 11, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Claire M. Lane (nee Cuomo), 94, of Newburgh, NY (formerly of Tenafly, NJ), passed on March 11, 2019.
She was the loving mother of Janet (Michael), Kathy (George), Patricia, Diane (James), Richard (Jack) and Bruce; dear Nana of Lisa, Tracy, Claire, Bess, Noelle, Nora, Dillon and Bruce, and great grandma of seven.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, Jerry and Jack, and granddaughter, Carolyn.
She was passionate about her family, faith, and her community, and was a very active parishioner at Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly.
Visitation will be at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly, NJ on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 12 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church, 10 County Rd., Tenafly, NJ.
Interment will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , , or wish.org.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
