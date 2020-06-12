Clara Anna "Susie" Popp

July 14, 1921 - June 8, 2020

Port Orange, FL

Clara A. Popp of Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Walden, NY, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at home in Port Orange surrounded by her family. Clara, known to all as Susie, was born on July 14, 1921 to Frank E. Earl and Josephine M. Braffet Earl. Susie was 98 at the time of her passing.

Susie married the love of her life, George W. Popp on April 12, 1941. They spent 44 adventurous years together until his passing. They established in 1950, Popp's Cycle Center in Walden, selling and repairing motorcycles for many local generations. Susie and George were the founding charter members of the Walden Playboys Motorcycle Club. After retirement George and Susie traveled the country in their motorhome. They traveled with the American Motorcycle Association to national events where George was a tech inspector and Susie serves as a clerk. They ultimately settled in Port Orange, Florida.

She was a proud past member of the Rebekah's serving a Noble Grand and District Deputy, 74 year member of Walden Star Chapter #560 Order of the Eastern Star, Charter life member of the AMA, past member of the Walden Seniors, past president of the Port Orange Elkhearts and current member of the Port Orange Eagles. Susie was proud to host the Over the Hill Gang's motorcycle breakfast during bike week for 24 years.

Always a true friend to all that knew this special lady, she liked to spend her time playing cards or bingo. Family was always her number one priority.

Granny, as she was affectionately known, is survived by her two daughters, Susanne Clarke and husband, John, Patricia Falkena and her husband, Ralph; her adored grandson, George Popp Clarke and granddaughter, Adelyn Burt and her husband, Ryan. She was overjoyed to be Great Grandma to Landon and Savannah Burt. Also, survived by sister-in-law, Bertha Earl; nieces, nephews and sadly missed by her many friends.

Susie was predeceased by her parents; step father, William Ransom; husband, George; sisters, Elizabeth Markle and Frances Snyder; brothers, Fred E. Earl and infant, Frank Earl.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Star Home, 8290 NY Rt 69, Oriskany, NY 13424; or the charity of ones choice.

Cremation will be handled by Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange, Florida. Bruynswick Rural Cemetery, Wallkill, NY will take place at a future date at the family's discretion.



