Clara "Claire" D. Thompson
September 29, 1926 - May 25, 2019
Fort Myers, FL - Formerly of Goshen, NY
Former long time resident of Goshen NY, Clara D. Thompson passed away peacefully in her home in Fort Myers FL early May 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Clara was a very loving active women who loved to spend time with friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people smile. She loved to sing and travel with Sweet Adelines, where she had many happy years. Clara always loved to cook and entertain friends and family. She was a very caring women who would do anything for anyone and she will be missed by many whose lives she has touched.
The daughter of late Ada and Alfred Darling, she was born on September 29, 1926 in Passaic NJ. She was preceded in death by her son, Craig J. Forster Sr.; husband, Raymond Thompson; sister, Lillian Elenor Turcic, and brothers, Alfred F. Darling and William D. Darling. She is survived by her older sister, Marjorie Zakulic of PA; sister-in-law, Maryann Darling of FL; son, Jack S. Forster of FL; grandchildren: Craig J. Forster Jr. (Jill) of VA, Christina L. Brown (Michael) of NY, and Kimberly Gibbs of NC; great-grandchildren: Jordan Leake (Christopher) of FL, Cody Forster of VA, Steven and Matthew Brown of NY, Samantha Pauly (Greg) of NY, Carrie Eickmeyer of PA, Richard and Michael Abbott of NC, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Clara did not want any service; instead she wanted her life to be celebrated. She will be cremated, and at an unknown date a celebration of her life will be held. Any donation can be made to Unity Church in her name.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 28, 2019