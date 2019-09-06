|
Clara F. Frawley (nee Kennybrook)
August 13, 1933 - September 5, 2019
Warwick, NY
Clara F. Frawley (nee Kennybrook), a lifetime resident of Warwick, passed away peacefully at Orange Regional Medical Center, Wallkill, on September 5, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born August 13, 1933 in Edenville, NY to the late Russell and May Kennybrook. Clara was a member of the former Edenville United Methodist Church.
Clara is survived by her children: Deborah O'Callaghan and her husband, Phillip, Dennis Frawley and his wife, Karen, and Floyd Frawley Jr. and his wife, Dawn; grandsons: Dennis Jr., Ryan, Robert Corter, and Cameron; great-grandchildren: Tristan, Caitlin and Ethan; and brother, Clayton Kennybrook of Montgomery, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Floyd in 2008.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Valley View Nursing Home staff for their excellent care and compassion throughout Clara's stay.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, September 10, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, with a funeral service at Noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Warwick Community Ambulance Service, Inc., P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019