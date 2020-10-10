Clara Locey

February 3, 1948 - September 16, 2020

Ocala, FL

Clara Marie Locey, born February 3, 1948, died on September 16, 2020, in Ocala, Florida with family at her side. She is survived by her son, Christopher Yanarella of Las Vegas, NV, sister Kathleen King of Kensington, MD, three nephews and an extended family dotted across the globe.

She grew up in Central Valley, NY, the daughter of Glenn and Jennie Vigliotti Locey. After high school, she trained at Vassar Brothers School of Nursing, receiving her RN in 1968 and, later, her bachelor's degree in Nursing from Mount St. Mary's College. She worked at Cornwall Hospital for the bulk of her career, with many years as an ICU/critical care nurse. Her colleagues speak of her as an "exceptional" nurse -- caring, sympathetic and a true patient advocate. Later in her career she worked in Nursing IT, as technology began to impact every aspect of medical care. She implemented software transitions, provided training and troubleshot, so these new tools would enhance patient outcomes while supporting the care team.

Family was also a central focus in Clara's life – throughout the years she kept in touch with everyone. When there was sickness, injury or hospitalization, Clara would talk to the doctors, interpret, translate and guide the patient and their family through the medical maze. More than once, she was the one who received bleak information and then she'd help plan how to cope, almost always shouldering a continuing share of the burdens encountered.

She hosted an annual family gathering -- but don't think "family" just meant relatives – if you were her friend, you were family. And so was your spouse, and your kids and... As long as she was around, you weren't going to be alone on a holiday – and, oh, what a memorable meal you would have! Recollections of Clara always include her skills as a cook and a baker and a welcoming hostess.

She was a quietly remarkable woman -- the more you got to know her, the more you appreciated her. She was kind, caring, generous but simultaneously tough, funny and feisty. She provided sympathy, support and, when you were ready for it, honesty. She was always, always available when needed and her matter-of-fact practicality helped you chart your course. She will be greatly missed.

If you wish to honor her life and loving soul, please consider a contribution to hospice.



