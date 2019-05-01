Home

Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
Clara Rose Walsh

Clara Rose Walsh Obituary
Clara Rose Walsh
December 16, 1928 - April 30, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Clara "Chiara" Rose Walsh of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on April 30, 2019 at The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh, NY. She was 90 years old.
The daughter of the late Antonio Marrantino and Adriana (Dorsa) Marrantino, Clara was born on December 16, 1928 in Manhattan, NY in a little neighborhood called Inwood, which she loved so much.
Clara was a retired Secretary for Dr. Chris Phillip in New York City, NY. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Church where she was married and a member of the Church Choir. She was also a long time member of Hudson Valley Christian Church, where she attended weekly bible studies and volunteered for almost every event. Clara was also a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh for many years. Everyone who met our Mom, remembered her for sure!
A family statement reads: "Clara was a strong faithful woman of God, a Prayer Warrior, a Great Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma. She was a loving wife and is now happily joined again with her husband, John after 35 years". She will be missed greatly.
Clara is survived by her daughters: Adrienne S. Montrone and husband, Philip, Maria L. Beach and her husband, Edward, Susan A. Aulogia and her husband, Dean; her son: John P. Walsh and wife, Lisa; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and her brother: Joseph Marrantino.
Our family would also like to acknowledge all of her caretakers, especially Izabell Kowalik who was an Angel sent from above. We are immensely grateful to all of them.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson NY. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd at Grace Community Church, 2839 Route 94,Washingtonville, NY. Pastor Jeff Harrison will officiate. Interment will follow the Service at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Blvd, Calverton, NY 11933.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kaplan Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 2, 2019
