Clara Virginia Ygartua
October 4, 1921 - April 10, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Clara Virginia Ygartua, a beloved mother of three and a longtime resident of Montgomery, NY, died at 98 on April 10th from complications brought on by the coronavirus.
Clara's life was centered on raising her family. Since her husband, John Ygartua, was a merchant marine and spent long periods of time at sea, the responsibilities normally shared by spouses often fell squarely on her. These included raising her children, overseeing the family finances, shopping, cooking and maintaining the home — both inside and out. She did so with grace and without complaint.
Clara also participated in various community organizations, including the Valley Central PTA, the Eastern Stars, the American Legion, the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts. Clara was a devoted member of St. Andrew's Chapel in Montgomery. She did volunteer work with other members of the chapel at area nursing homes for many years.
In the 1970s, she returned to the workforce, finding employment as a switchboard operator at the headquarters of Ottaway Newspapers in Campbell Hall, NY. Before marrying, she had worked as a bookkeeper and secretary in New York.
She was born Clara Virginia Pietri in Anasco, P.R., on October 4, 1921 to Carlos Pietri and Lorenza Masini, coffee growers in Yauco, P.R., who moved their family in the mid-1920s to Manhattan, where they went though the trials of the Great Depression and the Second World War. Clara had six sisters and one brother.
Shortly after the war, Clara and John, whom she married on March 1, 1947, moved to Stone Ridge, NY, where they ran a chicken farm for several years. John eventually decided to return to working aboard tugboats, mostly out of New York Harbor, and the family moved to Montgomery in 1958.
Clara's nephew, Frank Sanchis, remembered her this way: "I have always thought of my Aunt Clara as the liveliest of them all; the most fun loving, the most vivacious, the best contortionist (!!!), the best dancer, at times the most outrageous, the one who always made me laugh. Clara has been part of my life for 76 years. I have the note she sent me when I was born, and the birthday card she gave me for my first birthday -- and many after that. Those memories are part of my DNA and will be with me forever."
Rodney Sloat, a family friend formerly of Montgomery, said: "I considered her my second mom and always will. And l loved her rice!"
Clara was predeceased by her parents, Lorenza and Carlos; her husband, John, her childhood sweetheart whom she married on March 1, 1947; her sisters: Elba Trillas, Edith Sanchis, Lydia Espejo, Hilda Herdman and Virginia Essig, who passed away in March; and her brother, Carlos Pietri.
She is survived by her daughters: Stephanie Ygartua of Chester and Laurie Miccio of Walden, and her husband, Joseph; her son, Carlos Ygartua of Manhattan, and his husband, Douglas Sanders; her grandson, Daniel Miccio of Hopewell Junction, and his wife, Alyssa Kulibaba; her granddaughter, Emily Miccio of Beacon, and her partner, William Gipe; her sister, Mary LaPierre of Gorham, NH; her uncle, Jose Masini of San Juan, P.R.; and several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's once the threat of the coronavirus has passed.
The Ygartua family extends its thanks to the staff members of the Montgomery Nursing Home for their compassion and courage at this time of crisis.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020