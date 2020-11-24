Clare Ann "Cookie" Strother
July 7, 1945 - November 19, 2020
Hyde Park, NY
Clare Ann "Cookie" Strother, 75, a resident of Hyde Park, passed away on November 19, 2020 at her home. She was born July 7, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Clarence Ambrose & Theresa Scalese Fagan.
On April 26, 1997 in Brooklyn, NY, she married James "Pie" Strother, her childhood friend, who survives her at home.
Cookie, as she was affectionately known, loved her family, especially enjoyed celebrating holidays with them and reminiscing about life on Albee Square. She was a devoted Wife, beloved Mom and loving Grandma and Gammy.
Along with her husband, Pie, of 23 years, Cookie is survived by her four children: Darrylyn Bonaparte, Renee Scott, Steven Ingram, Vicki Ingram and partner Rich Fernandez; her adopted son, Aaron Greene and stepdaughter, Tracey Strother. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Elaine Haque and husband Zak, Anthony Mendez, Gianna, Richie and Iulani Fernandez, two great-grandchildren, Sophia Zayas and Violet Haque. Cookie is also survived by her niece, who was like a daughter to her, Melanie Nici, husband Tony, great niece and nephew, Jennifer and Gregg Nici; along with her many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Sunday, November 29th from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY. Immediately after the viewing, we will gather at St. Rocco's Society, 26 S. Chestnut St., Beacon, NY for food and drink to honor the life of Cookie. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, November 30th at the funeral home and followed by interment to the St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, Queens, NY. In light of the recent pandemic occurrence and due to restrictions; social distancing and mask-wearing must be observed inside the funeral home.
To offer a message of condolences or share a fond memory of Cookie, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com