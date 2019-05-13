|
|
Clare E. Hembdt
October 28, 1925 - May 9, 2019
Mongaup Valley, NY
Clare E. Hembdt, a homemaker and former resident of Mongaup Valley, passed away on May 9, 2019 in Troy, NY at the age of 93. The daughter of the late Francis Seargent and Fannie Robinson Seargent, she was born in Monticello on October 28, 1925.
She was the widow of George Hembdt whom she married on October 16, 1948. Clare was a 1943 graduate of Monticello High School. She worked for the telephone company until soon after she married her husband George. She was a longtime and active member of the Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a son, Philip of Troy; a sister, Margaret McNeely; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, George, she was predeceased by two brothers, Douglas and Donald Seargent; and a sister, Gertrude Gipson.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Church of Monticello, Presbyterian, 11 Jones Street in Monticello. Interment of her ashes will follow at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Memorial contributions can be made the First Church of Monticello, Presbyterian, or a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2019