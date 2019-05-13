Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare Hembdt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare E. Hembdt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clare E. Hembdt Obituary
Clare E. Hembdt
October 28, 1925 - May 9, 2019
Mongaup Valley, NY
Clare E. Hembdt, a homemaker and former resident of Mongaup Valley, passed away on May 9, 2019 in Troy, NY at the age of 93. The daughter of the late Francis Seargent and Fannie Robinson Seargent, she was born in Monticello on October 28, 1925.
She was the widow of George Hembdt whom she married on October 16, 1948. Clare was a 1943 graduate of Monticello High School. She worked for the telephone company until soon after she married her husband George. She was a longtime and active member of the Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a son, Philip of Troy; a sister, Margaret McNeely; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, George, she was predeceased by two brothers, Douglas and Donald Seargent; and a sister, Gertrude Gipson.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Church of Monticello, Presbyterian, 11 Jones Street in Monticello. Interment of her ashes will follow at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Memorial contributions can be made the First Church of Monticello, Presbyterian, or a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now