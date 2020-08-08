Clarence Allen Starr Jr. "Skeeter"
March 30, 1944 - August 1, 2020
Highland Falls, New York
Clarence "Skeeter" Allen Starr Jr. passed away suddenly on Saturday August 1, 2020 at the age of 76. Born in Cornwall, New York on March 30, 1944, he was the son of the late Clarence Allen and Lena Starr.
Skeeter was a lifelong resident of Highland Falls, and attended the Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District. Skeeter was the former owner of The Trading Post Restaurant in Fort Montgomery, NY and Skeeter's Pub in Highland Falls, NY. Skeeter was past President of the Highland Falls Business Association, past Vice President of the Italian American Club, and member of the Orange County Liquor Dealers Association for many years. Skeeter's love for his family was reflected in everything he did and his memory will live on through them and all who loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Lubanty) at home; daughter, Clarissa Farrier and her husband, Robert of Highland Falls, NY, son, Clarence "Skeeter" Starr III and his fiancé, Michele of Walden, NY; his sisters, Barbara Cox of Highland Falls, NY and Clarissa "Kee" Stanton of Cape Cod, MA; grandchildren: Bryce, Aidan, Brandon, Gavin, Emma and Lauren and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday August 11 at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. A Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12 at Peacedale Cemetery in Highland Falls, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Town of Highlands Volunteer Ambulance Corps at 39 Main Street Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com