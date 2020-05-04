Clarence Jacob Hardick, Jr.
October 21, 1935 - April 29, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Clarence J. Hardick Jr., fondly known to friends and family as "Sonny", passed away on April 29th, 2020 peacefully at his home in Wallkill. He was 84 years old. Clarence Jacob Hardick Jr. was born to Clarence J. Hardick Sr. (1910-1992) and Viola Slacker-Hardick (1916-1976) on October 21st, 1935 in Lafayette, Sussex County, NJ. The youngest of two, Clarence had a sister, Marie Bishop (1934-2017).
Clarence was a retired lineman/supervisor from Ford Motor Company where he worked for 27 years. Clarence enlisted in the army at the age of 20, he served three years from 1955 to 1958 and was honorably discharged. Clarence volunteered for the Walker Valley Fire Department for 18 years. During his time with the fire department he was promoted to Sergeant of Arms in 1963, and held that title for three years. In 1971, Clarence helped to demolish and clear the Old Fire House. He was gratefully recognized by the Walker Valley Methodist Church for his participation in the two day project. Clarence was also a trustee with the fire department from 1975 until 1977. Also during this time, you could count on seeing Clarence on the ball field. As he enjoyed playing for the fire department's volunteer softball league.
Clarence was also an avid bowler. He truly enjoyed the game and bowled at several local lanes, like, Kiamesha, Ellenville, and Kingston. He played on many leagues in his time. He was an ABC member for most of the 70's. Those who knew and loved Sonny remember his weekends at the Orange County Speedway. He was a fan of all things racing, but when it came to the dirt track there was a special seat for him waiting in those bleachers. Another favorite pass time for Sonny was car shows. He traveled to numerous classic car shows up and down the east coast. There was a special spark in his eye whenever he was watching a NASCAR race or reading a copy of Area Auto Racing News.
Clarence was survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra A. Hardick; his four children: Louis R. Hardick of Walker Valley, Ronald G. Hardick (wife, Linda Hardick) of Walker Valley, Michael Hardick of Walker Valley, and Patricia C. Westridge (husband, Steven Westridge) of Kerhonkson, and his step-son, William Brown (wife, Stacey Brown) of Walkill. Clarence had 13 grandchildren: Malinda A. Marl of Pine Bush, Jessica L. Gundberg (husband, Jordan Gundberg) of Kerhonkson, Shawn R. Westridge of Greenwood Lake, Heather M. Hardick of Westbrookville, James M. Hardick of Pine Bush, Staci L. Hardick of Pine Bush, Anthony J. Hardick of Pine Bush, Andrew Minko of Walker Valley, Nicole Conklin (husband, Wayne Conklin) of Wawarsing, Patrick Tortorice of Pennsylvania, Debra Traughber (husband, Andy Traughber) of Tennesse, Kevin Brown and Paige Brown of Walkill. Clarence also had 11 great-grandchildren: Izaiah, Jailyn, Ana, Isabella, Dominic, Christopher, Niko, Enzo, Emma, Ayden, and Bella.
Much the way he was in life Clarence asks that no fuss be made over him. To honor his wishes no services will be held.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.