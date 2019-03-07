Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Claudette I. Maggio Obituary
Claudette I. Maggio
January 29, 1955 - March 4, 2019
Warwick, NY
Claudette I. Maggio of Warwick, NY, passed away March 4, 2019, at the Kaplan Center in Newburgh, NY. She was 64 years old.
Born in New York City on January 29, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Jean-Marie and Denise Icart.
She was a former paralegal with Mulligan & Jacobson in New York City.
Her interests included gardening and antiques and collectibles.
Claudette is survived by her two sons, Christopher of Warwick, NY, and Joseph of Westwood, NJ; and a brother, Peter Icart of Sebastian, FL.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave, Warwick, NY.
Please consider a donation in Claudette's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
