Clayton Cook
September 5, 1957 - July 30, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Clayton Cook, of Grahamsville, passed away on July 30, 2020 at home. He was 62.
He was the son of Elinor M. (VanKeuren) Cook and the late Walter Wesley Cook, born on September 5, 1957 in Liberty, NY.
Clayton worked as a Corrections Officer at Woodbourne Correctional Facility for 26 years, after his retirement he continued to work various jobs including landscaping for the Nevele, Honor's Haven and Nevele Grand Hotels and was employed at Walmart for a short time. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and gardening or could be found building a variety of household items as constructing wood pieces was a hobby of his. He was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Lorelei Cook; his mother, Elinor Cook; children, Sean Cook, Amanda Weed; step-children, Apollo Rexford, Alesia Kuratnick and her husband, Michael, Crystal Cook, Ryan Cook and his wife, Ana, and Samantha Cook; his six grandchildren; siblings, Robin Cyrtmus and Christine Allison and her husband, Jon; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.
Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the funeral home, Rev. Roy Schaffer will officiate. Interment will follow at Westbrookville Cemetery, 18 Pine Tree Lane, Wurtsboro, NY. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com