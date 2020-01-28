|
|
Clement Valentin Sr.
April 30, 1940 - January 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Clement Valentin Sr., 79, entered into rest on Monday, January 27, 2020. The son of the late Cosme and Pura (Feliciano) Valentin, he was born in the Bronx, New York.
Clement was a lifelong jeweler, who retired from MS Jeweler in Middletown.
Clement is survived by his loving wife Ada; their children Michelle Rios, Christine Cebollero, and Clement Valentin Jr; siblings, Cosmo Jr. and Vidal Valentin, Rocky DaVila, Lucy Conklin, Marim DaVila; and grandchildren Alyssa Cebollero, Brianna Valentin, Alexander Cebollero, and Jenessa Valentin. He was predeceased by two of his sisters, Margaret and Frances Valentin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30 from 4-8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31 at Brooks Funeral Home, with burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020