|
|
Clementina "Tina" Delmerico
November 18, 1940 - February 7, 2020
Highland, New York
Clementina Virginia Delmerico, age 79, of Highland, NY, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY. Clementina was born November 18, 1940 in Manhattan, NY and was the daughter of the late Charles and Ida (Artale) Governali. She married Joseph J. Delmerico on June 29, 1968 at Yonkers, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, on July 26, 2015.
Tina was a seamstress in New Paltz, for many years until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz. She was a loving homemaker and her main passion was her family and sewing.
A message of hope from Tina: "To all my family and friends, I would like to thank each and every one of you for all the support you have given me over the years and throughout my illness. I have enjoyed your friendship, laughter and love, your visits and countless notes of encouragement. You have given me a lifetime of memories that I have treasured over the years. I love you with all my heart. A very special thank you to Bernadette and Kelly for being the wind beneath my wings for all these years".
She is survived by one daughter: Phyllis T. Delmerico of East Greenbush, NY and one son: Joseph C. Delmerico and his wife, Tracy, of East Greenbush, NY; two grandchildren, Ryan and Emma Delmerico of East Greenbush, NY; one nephew, Salvatore Ligotino and his wife, Ann, of Ellenville, NY and one niece, Dina Ligotino of Boynton Beach, FL; great-nieces, Guilia, Bella, Belinda and Ashton Ligotino of Ellenville, NY and her brother-in-law, Sam Ligotino. She was predeceased by a sister, Bernadina Ligotino.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 am at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY followed by
a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Joseph's Church, 34 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz, NY. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Gardiner, NY.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Tina with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020