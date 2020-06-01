Cleveland Edward Best

June 16, 1939 - May 25, 2020

Walden, NY

Cleveland Edward Best, the son of the late Dr. James Louis Best and Ada Pollock Best, was born June 16, 1939 in Albany, New York. He was educated in the Newburgh, New York school system. He graduated from Orange County Community College with his degree in accounting. On October 13, 1968, he and Miss Carole L. Carter were united in holy matrimony in Queens, New York. They moved to Yonkers, New York in 1968 where they joined Pressley Temple Church of God in Christ now known as Pressley Memorial Church of God in Christ.

During his tenure, he held several positions such as: Deacon, Minister of Music, and Chairman of Finance. He was a dedicated and devoted member who extended his expertise for the edification of the church. Additionally, he was a highly respected musician that extended his musical gift to all levels of the church. On many occasions, when Deacon Best visited other churches, out of respect musicians would surrender their seat at the organ/piano. Deacon Best was also an advisor to the local, district, jurisdictional & national bodies of C.O.G.I.C.

Cleveland was employed by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance as a Senior Auditor for 36 years. He retired in 1998. In retirement, he continued to provide consultation & tax services to his private clients. In his free time, he enjoyed music, videography, sports, traveling & family. One of the things he took pride in was his 6 years of service in the Army National Guard Reserve.

He was admitted to Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in 2018 after suffering a stroke which contributed to a major decline in his health. In May of 2020 he was transferred to Kaplan Family Hospice Residence where he resided until his demise.

Cleveland E. Best departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 11 p.m.

He leaves to mourn his devoted wife of 52 years, Carole L. Best; two sons: Keith L. Grant (Jeanette), Brian K. Best (Aurelia); one daughter, Crystal M. Cutler; six grandchildren: Calvin Cutler, Whitney Grant King, Malcolm Grant, Catherine Best, Malik Grant and Niarie Grant; two great-grandchildren: Blake King and Leilani Brown; four sisters: Rosella Woody of Newburgh, New York, Celestine Torain (Tony) of Baltimore, Maryland, Vera Best of Newburgh, New York, and Cassandra Borden (John) of Newburgh, New York; two brothers: Samuel Best of Newburgh, NY and Milton Best of Newburgh NY; three godchildren: Pamela Woody of Newburgh, New York, Dawn Traver of Poughkeepsie, New York, and Eduardo Woody of Brooklyn, New York, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his beloved church family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James L. Best and Ada Best; three sisters: Hilda G. Campbell, Mary Brockett, and Doris Hollins; four brothers: James Rhodes, Louis Best, Chauncey Best, and Jimmy Pearson and two brothers-in- law: Gorden Campbell and Joseph Woody.

Mr. Best will have a Walk-in Visitation 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY (Face Mask REQUIRED). Private Graveside Service at 12:00 Noon at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store