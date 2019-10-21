|
|
Clifford Barringer
February 5, 1941 - October 20, 2019
Walden, NY
Clifford Barringer of Walden, NY, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Middletown. He was 78.
The son of the late Otis and Wilma Barringer, he was born February 5, 1941 in Samsonville, NY.
He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era and worked as a maintenance worker for Port Authority of NY & NJ in Jersey City.
He was the widower of Lois Barringer.
Cliff was a member of the NRA. He loved hunting and fishing in the mountains where he grew up.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Root & husband, Michael of Salsbury, NC; son, Ken Barringer & wife, Jaymee of Wallkill; seven grandchildren: Daemon, Michael, Madison, Alivia, Kevin, Ava Rose, Lukas; siblings: Ross Barringer (86) Grace Barringer Hutchinson (96) & Alice Barringer Hutchinson (82); Several nieces & nephews.
He is also survived by his and his wife's dog Abby, whom he always had a special love for.
He was predeceased by brothers: Jerald Barringer, Dave Barringer, Dutch Barringer, & Clayton Barringer; and by sisters, Vera Barringer Chrispell, Hazel Barringer Haver, Jeraldean Barringer Roy, & Joyce Barringer Quick.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. James O'Connell will officiate. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Conquer Chiari, 320 Osprey Court, Wexford, PA 15090, www.conquerchiari.org/donate.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019