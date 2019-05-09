|
Clifford C. Horton
January 1, 1931 - May 9, 2019
Bethel, NY
Clifford C. Horton of Bethel passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was 88.
He was the son of the late Charles W. Horton and Beatrice Avery, born on January 1, 1931 in Monticello, NY.
Clifford was a proud graduate of Monticello High School, he then went on to serve our country in the United States Army from 1951 until 1954. He worked for Chic Press in Monticello, the Times Herald-Record in Middletown and finally was sole proprietor of Horton Printing in Wurtsboro. In his free time he enjoyed and had a true passion for the outdoor sports including hunting and fishing for which he traveled our great country to do, he was even named Sullivan County Sportsman of the year in 1998. But none compared to his garden which was always well planned and executed. He was an honorary member of the Wurtsboro Fire Department, a member of the Wurtsboro VFW and an honorary member of the Cherokee Preserve Club, in which he served as Secretary. He was also a past member of the Monticello Masons and VFW and the American Legion Post 1266 in Wurtsboro.
He is survived by his children: Robert S. Horton (June), Glenn D. Horton (Sharron Zimmerman) and Elizabeth A. Lindsay (Ed Mattingley); his six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as his feline companion, Marley. He is predeceased by his wife whom he married on July 25, 1951, Marjorie Ruth (Sloat) Horton; his son, John C. Horton; and his brother, William Horton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Clifford's name can be made to the Cherokee Preserve Club, 8 Samuel Place, Lynbrook, NY 11563.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A full military service will take place at the funeral home at 6:45 p.m.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2019