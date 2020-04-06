|
Clifford F. Upright
March 4, 1939 - April 4, 2020
Walker Valley, NY
Clifford F. Upright, a Retired Teacher for Mid Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick and life long resident of the area, passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 81. The son of the late Roy Upright and Edythe Keller Upright, he was born on March 4, 1939 in Middletown, NY
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Martha "Marty"Upright; three children, David Upright of PA, Kevin Upright of Florida, and Mark Upright and his wife, Pam of Vermont; seven grandchildren: Tiffany, Troy, Matthew, Sydney, Jordan, Jacob, and Emma; sister, Dale Weed and her husband, Mike, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the strict guidelines regarding the current health crisis, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020