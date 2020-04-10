|
|
Clifford J. Lemin
November 2, 1962 - April 8, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Clifford J. Lemin of Port Jervis, NY died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home. He was 57. He was born November 2, 1962 in Warwick, NY, the son of Clifford H. Lemin and Evelyn Wicklund Lemin
Clifford served in the U.S. Air Force from 1980 to 1983. He worked as a Union Laborer for Local #17, Newburgh, NY.
A Family Statement Read: "Clifford was a loving son, brother and uncle. He was a die-hard NASCAR fan and loved to spend time with family and friends."
Surviving are his loving parents, Clifford and Evelyn Lemin of Newport Richey, FL; longtime companion: Dorene Keller of Unionville, NY; sisters: Tammy Maurer and her husband, Nick of Warwick, NY, Wendy Mannes and her husband, Stephen of New Hampton, NY; nephews: Nicholas, Dylan and Joseph; niece: Molly.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2020