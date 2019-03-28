Home

Sniffen-Sagala Funeral Home Inc
235 W Route 59
Spring Valley, NY 10977
(845) 356-0012
Clifford Joseph


Clifford Joseph Obituary
Clifford Joseph
October 20, 1976 - March 24, 2019
Spring Valley, NY
Clifford Joseph was born October 20, 1976 to his loving parents, Clifford and Rislyn Joseph in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Clifford was called home on Sunday, March 24 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY.
Clifford had a love for cars and he devoted his passion to working as an auto mechanic professionally. He also loved to play soccer with his friends. Clifford was a free spirit, who didn't worry himself with the small things in life. He enjoyed his family time and traveling to various places. He had a heart of gold and he didn't mind lending a helping hand.
Clifford leaves many cherished memories to his wife, Felicia Joseph of New Windsor NY; his first born son, Matthew Joseph of New Windsor NY; his twins, Elijah and Elena Joseph of Highland Falls NY; he also leaves behind significant loved one, Angela Horn of Highland Falls NY; his father, Clifford Joseph of Trinidad and Tobago; his mother, Rislyn Joseph of Spring Valley NY; and a hosts of aunts, uncles cousins, and friends close to his "HEART".
Join the family to celebrate Clifford's life on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. His wake will be at 10 a.m. at Sniffen-Sagala Funeral Home, 235 West Rte 59, Spring Valley, NY 10977. His Homegoing Service will take place at 11 a.m. across the street at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 26, S. Madison Ave., Spring Valley. A Repast will follow the Celebration Services at the Church.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
