Clinton D. Buckner
November 14, 1933 - March 3, 2020
Town of Newburgh , NY
Clinton D. Buckner, a long time area and Town of Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was 86.
Son of the late Clinton D. Buckner, Sr. and Mary (Perry) Buckner. He was born on November 14, 1933 in Verplanck, NY.
Clinton proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a retired Terminal Manager for Coastal Oil Terminal in New Windsor, NY. After retiring, he worked for Buckner Waste Oil Service & Industrial Tank Cleaning Inc., New Windsor, NY. Clinton was a family man who took great pride in his home and property.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan J. Johansson and her husband, Jan of Poughkeepsie; a brother, Ronald Buckner of New Windsor, NY; four grandchildren: Erika, Rachel, Kristin and Maria; two great grandchildren, Marissa and Mariah; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clinton was predeceased by his wife, Jean (Anderson) Buckner in 2000 and a daughter, Lori Cosentino in 2005.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at the White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will take place 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Funeral Home. Officiating will be The Rev. Dr. Shane Scott-Hamblen. Entombment will follow at the Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. Visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020