Clinton James Bandura
July 6, 1989 - June 5, 2019
Colorado Springs, CO
Clinton James Bandura of Colorado Springs, CO entered into rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was 29. The son of Richard and Elsie Hom Bandura, he was born on July 6, 1989 in Mineola, NY.
Clinton was a 2007 graduate of Cornwall Central High School. He was an avid Rangers fan, and loved playing hockey. He played for the Bear Mountain Bears, the West Point Jr. Black Knights, Ice Time and the Cornwall Dragons hockey team.
Clinton was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend and he will be deeply missed.
Survivors include: his parents, Richard and Elsie; his sister, Jaclyn Podob and husband, Evan; uncles: Richard Hom and wife, Patricia; Scott Bandura and son, Wyatt; cousins, Kimberly and Kelly Thompson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 12 to 3 p.m. at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. A prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. during visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Clinton's memory please be made to Dravet Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 3026, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550. For directions or to send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 13 to June 14, 2019
