Clyde J. Magarelli Ph.D.


1940 - 2020
Clyde J. Magarelli Ph.D. Obituary
Clyde J. Magarelli, Ph.D.
May 27, 1940 - April 21, 2020
Highland Mills, NY
Clyde J. Magarelli, Ph.D., age 79 of Highland Mills, NY, passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020 at his home. He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on May 27, 1940, the son of Corrodo and Carrie Nespoli Magarelli.
Clyde was a professor at the William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey. He proudly served our country with the United States Army from 1958-1964.
He is survived by his close and dear friend, Anna Osowick of Port Jervis.
Services will be private. Interment will take place at a later date at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, New York.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note tot he family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
