Cody David Eisenring
July 13, 2020
Goshen, NY
Cody David Eisenring, age 20 of Goshen, entered into rest Monday, July 13, 2020. Cody was born July 7, 2000 in Englewood, NJ. He is the son of Glenn and Marcia (Schinski) Eisenring.
Cody was a member of: Saint Johns Church, Boy Scout Troop 4063, an Honorary Member of the Goshen Fire Department (Minisink Hook and Ladder Co 1), an Honorary Member of the Saturday Night Cruisers Car Club. Cody loved to attend the cruise events with the Mustang Club of Orange County and Hudson Valley Hot Rods car club.
Cody enjoyed watching all types of car racing, and he loved racing in the Port Jervis Soap Derby (2016 Champion, Super Kids Division), but mostly Cody enjoyed helping others.
In 2013 Cody also received the Young Champion Award from the 105 Airborne in Newburgh NY.
In 2016 Cody had the opportunity to take a flying lesson with his friend and actually got to pilot the plane for a few moments.
Cody always had a kind word for everyone he met and could make the saddest and grumpiest person smile and laugh with his infectious grin and personality. Cody is an Ambassador for Christ.
He is survived by his parents, Glenn and Marcia Eisenring; uncles and aunts: Jerry Schinski, John Schinski, Liz Schinski, Bobby Schinski, Ken Schinski, Edward Schinski, Steven Schinski, Alan Schinski, Craig Miller, Judy Miller, William Eisenring, Wayne Eisenring, Helene Eisenring, Jose Morales, Faith Morales and Gregg Eisenring, and numerous cousins and second cousins. Cody was predeceased by his Grand Parents George and Josephine Schinski and William and Anna Eisenring.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 19 and from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 20 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.
Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation of Forty people which may cause a wait time and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made in Cody's name to one of the many charitable organizations he supported. Cody was particularly fond of the Port Jervis Soap Box Derby, and Boy Scout Troop 4063 in Goshen.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com