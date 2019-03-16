|
|
Cody John Pianka
October 3, 1992 - March 15, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Cody John Pianka of Montgomery, NY, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, in Montgomery. He was 26.
The son of Michael A. and Lisa S. Irwin Pianka, he was born October 3, 1992 in Suffern, NY.
Cody had a love of all animals and loved his family, especially being with all of his brothers. He worked as a customer service representative for Autopro Auto Parts in Montgomery.
Along with his parents, survivors include his four brothers: Michael Pianka and Kelsey of Albany, Tyler Pianka and Dana of Florida, NY, Zane Pianka and Jill at home, Roman Pianka and Sammi at home; nephew, Leo; paternal grandparents, Leon and Helen Pianka, maternal grandparents, Joan and Frank Shuart; fur babies, Simon and Nico; aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY. A funeral service will follow at 8:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Rev. William Scafidi will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019