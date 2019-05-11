|
Cody M. Shannon-Sullivan
May 3, 1956 - May 10, 2019
Warwick, NY
Cody M. Shannon-Sullivan of Warwick, NY, formerly of Hewitt, NJ, was summoned into God's kingdom with her loving husband by her side, on May 10, 2019. She was 63 years old.
She was one of twin girls born to the late Joseph and the late Edna May (Nolan) Shannon on May 3, 1956, in Jersey City, NJ. They were known as the Shannon Twins.
Cody attended Our Lady Queen of Peace School and graduated from DePaul High School in 1974, she began working with her twin sister Colleen at the Warwick Valley Telephone Company, starting as a cashier and over a 40-year career retired as a Carrier Relations Manager. Cody found her love and married Peter Sullivan in 1991.
Cody enjoyed bowling, she participated in numerous leagues and bowling events. She was also an avid Boxer dog and cat lover, owning, adopting and caring for many over her lifetime. Her remaining cats and husband were by her side when she crossed over the Rainbow Bridge.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 15 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, NJ. Interment will follow the Mass in Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.
Cody is survived by her husband, Peter; brother-in-law, Terry Gustafson; nieces and nephews: Christopher and Scott Shannon, Erin Kumar, and Tara Bajger, Daniel Gustafson and Charles Papp, Jr. along with many grand nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents; twin sister, Colleen; sisters, Maureen Gustafson and Catherine Papp; and brother, William Shannon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
A special thank you goes to Orange & Sullivan County Hospice Services for their care and support during Cody's journey.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2019