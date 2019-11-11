|
Colleen Chantel Reed
September 29, 1972 - November 8, 2019
Middletown, NY
Colleen Chantel Reed, a lifelong resident of Middletown, NY, departed this life on November 8, 2019. She was 47. The daughter of the late James Reed and Roxanne VanDunk, she was born on September 29, 1972 in Middletown.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Orange Regional Medical Center – ICU 3 South for the care they provided. Also, Dr. Douglas Fletcher for years of dedicated care.
Survivors include her daughter, Jamie Bradshaw of Middletown; her grandson, Jason Smallwood Jr.; her cousin, Beau Bertholf; her brother, Shawn Brown and his wife, JaVonne of Middletown NY; her sisters, Kiamesha Reed of Middletown NY, Tanika Hawkins of Albany NY, Donna Andino and her husband, Tony, and Michelle Taylor of South Carolina; foster brother, DeShawn Gibson; many nephews and nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Besides her parents, Colleen was predeceased by her grandmother, Flora Ann Bertholf and her uncle, Preston Bertholf.
Visitation hours will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13th at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Funeral service will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, November 14th at the Greater Upperoom Apostolic Church, 1 Linden Ave., Middletown, NY. Burial will follow at the Hillside Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019