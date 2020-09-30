Colleen Washburn

March 14, 1951 - September 25, 2020

Salisbury Mills, NY

Colleen Ann Washburn, age 69, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Salisbury Mills, NY. She is survived by her husband Raymond Washburn; two children Red Washburn and Holly Kelly; and brother Glenn McGuire, among many other extended family members and cherished friends. She has joined her beloved mother and best friend Bernadette McGuire, deceased in 2011.

Colleen was born in New York on March 14, 1951. She grew up in Ridgewood, Queens, where she attended Christ the King Regional High School. Later she moved upstate, settling in Central Valley, New Windsor, and Salisbury Mills. She continued her education at SUNY Orange, where she received her Associate of Science in nursing. At 18, she became a nurse. "From the time I was young, I always wanted to be a nurse. I wanted to care for other people," she stated in Who's Who Publishers, who religiously acknowledged her important work. She received several certifications in basic life support, pediatric life support, and advanced cardiac life support, as well as board certified in PACU. For almost 45 years, she was an RN at Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen and Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was in the intensive care unit, the recovery unit, and in same-day surgery.

Colleen loved music, especially folk, rock, and traditional Irish. She was an extraordinary singer and skilled guitar player. She was in several bands, folks groups, and choirs, particularly involved in St. Joseph's in New Windsor and Sacred Heart in Newburgh, where she could combine her musical and religious interests with her husband and her friends. She enjoyed going to concerts with her children, including Joan Jett, Joan Baez, Ringo Starr, U2, The Who, Green Day, Cherish the Ladies, Celtic Woman, and the Duprees. She particularly loved the Beatles.

Her family and friends adored her gentle, kind, patient, caring, peaceful, and loving energy. She was always giving and generous to anybody she encountered. She also donated to several philanthropic organizations, such as the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, the Humane Society of the United States, Feed the Children, Heifer Project International, and the National Children's Cancer Society, etc. She focused on the positive in people and how to help them get the best in life. She was a gift to all who crossed her path. She will be greatly missed.

Burial and Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, October 3 at Assumption Cemetery, located at 1055 Oregon Road, Cortlandt, NY 10567. This will be a socially distanced service with reduced capacity due to the pandemic.

Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Life: Hold the Date: September 25, 2021.



