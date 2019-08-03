|
|
Concettina Panaccione "Connie"
December 8, 1928 - July 27, 2019
Kerhonkson, NY
We are sad to announce the passing of Concettina Elvira Di Mambro beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt. With her two sons by her side, she passed peacefully on July 27th at Albany Medical. She was 90 years old.
Connie is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 67 years, Valentine Panaccione of Kerhonkson, NY; her sons: John and his wife, Mary Ellen of Jacksonville FL, Carlo and his wife, Julie of Los Altos Hills, CA; and her cherished grandchildren: Gregory, Christopher, Madeline, Isabella, and Nicholas. She is also survived by her brother: Mario Di Mambro and his wife, Antionette; sisters-in-law: Maria Di Mambro, AnnaMaria Di Mambro and Patricia Panaccione; her nieces and nephews: Tonino Di Mambro, Denise Shannon, Lori Powers, Franco Di Mambro, Kim Panaccione-Greene, Laura Jean Ayasse, Darryl Scraggs, Shane Panaccione, Serena Di Mambro, Lara Di Mambro, Andrew Ayasse and their spouses, partners and children. She is predeceased by her infant daughter, Mary (1958); her brothers: Peppino Di Mambro (2000) and Adolfo Di Mambro (1994) and her brother and sister-in-law, Daniel Panaccione (2006) and Francis Panaccione (2018).
Connie was born in Cassino Italy on December 8th, 1928 to Antonio Di Mambro and Antoinette Evangelista. She always had a deep inner strength and learned from a very young age that life had its challenges. During the war at 14 years old, Connie lost her mother who died of unknown causes just before the Germans seized the family Villa. Connie, her father, and her three brothers were forced to flee their home to a cave in the nearby mountains. From their cave, Connie witnessed the destruction of her beloved town and family villa during the Battle of Monte Cassino and escaped death herself more than once. Connie dreamed of someday becoming a teacher, but life had something different in store for her. She met her husband to be while he was on an extended trip to Italy from the states. Within six months, Val and Connie were married. She followed her new husband to the resort hamlet of Kerhonkson in the Catskills Mountains of NY. She joined Val and her new family in the restaurant business, which they eventually purchased from his parents. Many remember Connie for her attention to detail and her desire to instill a sense of purpose and responsibility for those she and Val trained in the Cassino Restaurant. Together Val and Connie ran the Cassino successfully until the summer of 1974 when they sold it and semi-retired for a time. Eventually, Connie with Val both earned their real estate licenses and worked in the Tampa area for Watson Realty and ultimately for their own agency in Kerhonkson, Val Panaccione Realty.
Connie along with Val, John and Carlo loved returning to Cassino Italy for extended stays as often as they could. Maintaining and continuing to build the family's relations and memories which she so cherished.
Although she never received a degree beyond high school, she never stopped being a student. She often took college courses on subjects she enjoyed and loved learning. She especially loved learning languages and spoke several.
Her most passionate calling was being a mother to her two boys, John and Carlo. That calling was second only to her joy of being a grandmother. Connie passed on her love of learning, her mastery of cooking, and her drive for perfection to her sons John, Carlo and her cherished grandchildren. Her family plans on keeping the family traditions and recipes alive for generations.
Val, John, and Carlo are especially grateful to Connie's niece and nephew, Darryl Scraggs and Laura Ayasse and their special relationship along with their spouses Teresa and Charlie. They have exemplified the meaning of family with their love and care for Connie and Val with her sons living out of state. Her family gives thanks, love and appreciation to all her caregivers, especially Dianna Gajadhar who has lovingly cared for Connie as she faced health challenges in recent years.
Connie will always be remembered for her strength, dedication to family, and her amazing culinary skills.
Visiting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9th at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Kerhonkson followed by burial in Pine Bush Cemetery, Kerhonkson.
To send a personal condolence to Connie's family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019