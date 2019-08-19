|
Connie Barbara Squillace
January 4, 1950 - August 17, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Connie Barbara Squillace of Montgomery, NY, a resident of the area, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at home in Montgomery. She was 69.
The daughter of the late Harry and Cynthia Battaglia Leitner, she was born January 04, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York.
She had a passion for helping children with learning disabilities and volunteered much of her free time doing so.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph at home; daughter, Jennifer Mills and her husband, Harry of Montgomery, NY; sons, Robert Squillace and his wife, Jessica of Harrisburg, PA, Jason Squillace of Montgomery, and Brian Squillace and his wife, Ashley of Middletown; seven grandchildren: Christopher, Nicholas, Robbie, Jocelyn, Payton, Gianna and Scarlett; brothers, Stephen Leitner of San Diego, CA, and Thomas Leitner and his wife, Hope of Delmar, CA.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. on Friday, Augiust 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
Entombment will be in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, www.jdrf.org or American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, https://www.apdaparkinson.org
Arrangements were made by Overhiser Funeral Home/ Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit overhiserfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019