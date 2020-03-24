|
|
Connie Bruning
March 23, 2020
Pine Island, NY
Connie Bruning, a lifelong resident of Pine Island NY died peacefully on Monday March 23, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen NY. She was born in her Pawliczak grandparents' home in Florida NY on February 5.
Through the years, Connie worked at Ye Jolly Onion Inn, Ingrassia & LaScala Produce Farms, Roskin Brothers, Orange County Social Services, Mary Kay Cosmetics and most recently at Morgiewicz Produce Farms.
Connie enjoyed traveling to visit her granddaughters in the UK for their graduations and weddings. Trips included time spent in Rome, Portugal, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Warrington, Australia and New Zealand.
Connie was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus RC Church, St. Stanislaus Rosary Society and Senior Citizens, all in Pine Island and the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society. Her heart will always be on Pulaski Highway and the black dirt fields of Morgiewicz Farms.
She is survived by her daughters Donna Barczak of Walllkill NY and Maggie Giza and son-in-law Steve Giza of Walden NY; granddaughters Kimberely Rose Tooke and husband Greg of Glasgow Scotland, Erica Lynn French and husband Phil of Warrington England and Kristen Amodio of New Windsor NY, grandson Heath Amodio of Maybrook NY; her sisters Margaret Sanok and Sophie Morgiewicz of Pine Island NY and Geri Scotto of Yonkers NY; stepchildren Debbie Bruning and Thom Bruning of Livingston, TX; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Connie was a caring Cioci to her many nieces and nephews.
Connie was pre-deceased by her parents Kenneth and Rose Pawliczak Morgiewicz; brother Joseph Morgiewicz, brothers-in-law Anthony Sanok and Sal Scotto, Sr. and stepdaughter Laurie Connors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Island Volunteer Ambulance Corp., PO Box 264 Pine Island, NY 10969 or St. Stanislaus Rosary Society 14 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY 10921.
In light of the current health crisis and for the well-being of Connie's family and friends, a memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. Stanislaus Church in Pine Island, NY.
Arrangements are under the guidance and care of T. S. Purta Funeral Home. For online condolences please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020