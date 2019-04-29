Home

February 15, 1994 - April 27, 2019
Warwick, NY
Connor Benjamin Hallowell of Warwick, NY passed away on April 27, 2019 at home. He was 25 years old.
Born in Warwick, on February 15, 1994, he was the son of Barbara and the late Bruce Hallowell.
He is survived by his mother Barbara; sister, Kristy Lynn Hallowell and her husband Milton; brother, Patrick Christopher Hallowell and his wife Rachel; nephews: Mason and Zachary Mann and Gavin and Logan Hallowell; uncles: Matthew McCabe and Brian Hallowell and wife Jean; aunts: Christine Hallowell, Mary Ellen Burritt and her husband John, Patricia Free and her husband Richard, and Jean Oates and her husband Jimmy; maternal grandmother Catherine McCabe of Westwood, NJ. He was predeceased by his father, Bruce; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Carolyn Hallowell.
Connor was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many. There was never a time when he couldn't make someone laugh or put a smile on their face.
The family will receive friends at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, on Wednesday, May 1 from 5 - 8:00 p.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
