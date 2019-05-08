|
|
Constance A. "Connie" Kimble
November 8, 1939 - May 7, 2019
Pine Bush, NY - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Constance "Connie" Kimble, the "Matriarch" of our family; teacher, nurturer, loving, caring, supportive, selfless mother, grandmother, and Nana entered into rest on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 79 years of age.
The daughter of the late James and Mae Baggatta, she was born on November 8, 1939 in Middletown, NY.
Connie had been employed as a monitor in the Middletown City School District and served at the Mechanicstown School and also the Presidential Park School. She was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Bullville. Connie was also a member of the Jaycee's, the D & H Dance Group and the Marching Middies Booster Club.
Survivors include her son, James A. "Duke" Kimble and his wife, Sandi of the Town of Crawford, her daughters, Jo-Marie Totten and her husband, William of Milford, PA and Sherri-Lynn Brockett and her husband, Randy of Otisville; her daughter-in-law, Carol Kimble of Port Jervis; her loving partner, Arthur Gambetti of Pine Bush; her brother, Louis Baggatta of Sullivan County; her grandchildren: Kara and Rick Tompkins of Montgomery, Hope Totten of Tennessee, Brice Smith and his fiancé, Karina Torruella of Middletown, William G. Totten III and his fiancé, Marissa Kaleita of Hamburg, NJ, Donald H. Kimble III and his wife, Ande of Milford, PA, Meghan Smith and Albert Sanchez of Middletown, and Rachel M. Totten of Milford, PA; her great-grandchildren: Jaylen Jones, Gage Smith, Dominic Totten, Aubree Kimble, Aidan Kimble, Jaxon Kimble, Reid and Garret Tompkins. Connie was predeceased by her husband, Donald H. Kimble Sr.; her son, Donald H. Kimble Jr.; her sister, Judy Marino; and brother, James Baggatta.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 11th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m., Monday, May 13th at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 2800 Route 17K, Bullville, NY. Reverend Sean Harlow, O. CARM. will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2019