Constance Chillura
March 12, 1921 - September 12, 2019
Florida, NY
Constance Chillura of Florida, NY entered into rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was 98 years old.
The daughter of Benedetto and Giosipina Interligi, she was born on March 12, 1921 in New York, NY. Constance was predeceased by her husband of 70 years Ernest Chillura.
She worked at O.C. Social Services in Goshen for almost 25 years. She was a supervisor of Master Index who was loved by those who worked with her. Connie was loved by her family and many friends. She was a gifted artist and her many paintings are a reminder of how talented she was. Connie loved music especially songs from Frank Sinatra and Elvis. She had a great sense of humor and was a beautiful person inside and out.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jankowski and husband, Robert of Hamptonburgh, NY and family, Sarah, Bess and Elliott and their children, Noah and Leo and his son, Andrew; her son, Anthony Chillura and wife, Deborah of Homosassa FL, her grandchildren David Chillura of New York City and family Lindsey and Kyle and their son Colton.
Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Goshen Humane Society 44 Police Dr. Goshen, NY 10924.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019