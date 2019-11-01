|
|
Constance Esther Gioia
July 26, 1920 - October 30, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Constance Esther Gioia of Washingtonville, NY entered into rest on October 30, 2019. She was 99. Constance was born in NY, NY on July 26, 1920 to Melchior and Sebastiana Vallone.
Constance was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Peter Gioia; her brother; Peter Vallone, who she raised, Louise Vallone, Peter's wife; Sadie Corvo, sister-in-law, and Teddy Corvo brother-in-law, and Grace Gioia her sister-in-law. Constance was a retired designer and seamstress in the garment industry. Constance was a graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design. Constance worked as a designer and seamstress for manufacturers in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Constance was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was the First Lady of the Blue and Gold Seniors for 15 years by her husband's side.
Constance enjoyed cooking, going to the movies, going to the theater, especially Radio City Music Hall and eating cannolis.
Constance is survived by her sons, Paul and his wife, Barbara Gioia of Goodyear, AZ and Mel and his wife, Dorothy Gioia of Washingtonville, NY; and daughter, Nina and her husband, Louie Bruno of Salisbury Mills, NY; grandchildren: Anthony Bruno, Peter and his wife, Briana Gioia, Michael and his wife, Sylwia Gioia and Jennifer Gioia; great-grandchildren, Cole and Aislynn Gioia, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday November 3rd at David T Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4th at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY. Burial is to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Washingtonville.
Donations is Constance memory may be made to or to a . To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019