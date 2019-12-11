|
Constance Jean Edwards Schermerhorn Hagar
August 25, 1938 - December 5, 2019
Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Constance Jean Edwards Schermerhorn Hagar, age 81, passed away December 5, 2019 in the presence of her loved ones.
She was born August 25, 1938 in Cortland, New York to Francis and Jane Edwards. She married Senator Richard E. Schermerhorn on August 9, 1958 and had four daughters. On August 28, 1981 Connie married Benjamin Hagar and lived in Newburgh, NY with her favorite view of the Hudson River. In 2005, she moved to Charlotte, NC to escape the northeast winter weather and live near family.
Connie was deeply spiritual and walked with the Lord in all aspects of her life. She loved to serve others and was the first to provide care, support, love and prayers for those in need. Connie was regarded as an "Elegant Woman", "A Lady", who always saw the best in others. She enjoyed reading, book club, Bible Study, playing cards and socializing with friends, and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. As the matriarch of her family, Connie leaves behind a legacy of Christian example, wisdom, love and grace. Her light will live on through them.
Connie is survived by her sister, Virginia Tosko and her husband, Thomas; her brother, Warren Edwards and his wife, Donna; her four daughters: Lynda Schermerhorn Finn and her husband, Kevin, Kathleen "Kate" Schermerhorn Agrawal and her husband, Andy, Amy Schermerhorn Duchesneau and her husband, David, and Kelly Schermerhorn Shafer and her husband, Glenn; her ten grandchildren, three nieces and two nephews. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
A service will be held at 2:00 on Thursday afternoon, December 12 in Charlotte, NC at Good Shepherd Church.
Visitation to celebrate Connie's life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 North Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A Service will follow, 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place 11 a.m., on Monday, December 16 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Rt. 9W, Newburgh NY.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: lilypad-haven.org, a non-profit organization that provides housing for survivors of human trafficking.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019