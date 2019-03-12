|
|
Constance M. (Gayton) (Sherwood) White
March 12, 1932 - March 6, 2019
Highland, NY
Constance Mildred White, of Highland, NY, a Newburgh, NY native, died on March 6, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born March 12, 1932 in Cornwall, NY to Edward and Mildred (Schreibeis) Gayton. She grew up on a farm in Mountainville and her father was a milkman. As a child she enjoyed sports including playing positions on the school basketball and softball teams. She enjoyed being in the school chorus and was in a play at the local grange hall and enjoyed dressing up and going to square dances. Her aunt was active in the Young Republicans and she would travel with her to Rochester and Manhattan.
As the oldest of twelve children, she learned to cook, clean and care for kids at an early age. This experience led Connie to enroll in the St. Luke's Nursing School in Newburgh. Connie was an RN and Head Nurse in the Nursery at St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh Campus, for 33 years and a member of their Bowling League. Connie loved camping, various activities with her women's church group including bingo, putting on dinners and penny socials, knitting, crocheting and baking.
Connie is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, James "Frank" White. She is survived by loving children: Kathleen (Robert) Durant of NC, Brian Sherwood, Sr. of Rock Tavern, Suzanne Bodine of Marlboro, Heidi Sherwood of Middle Hope, Scott (Aline) Sherwood of PA and Shannon (Jorge) Mendiola of NC; grandchildren: Mindy (Mike) Hardy, Robert (Krista) Dominick, Christian (Kelly) Dominick, Juliana (Tommaso) Thompkins, Brian Sherwood Jr, Jaimee (Richard) King, Courtney Sherwood, Kara Shier, Martin Shier, Bret Sherwood, Allison Mendiola and Rachelle Mendiola; great-grandchildren: Tyler and Travis Dominick, Ashlynn McCardle, Amelia and Landon Sherwood, Iyla and Brea King, Wyatt and Faith Thompkins, Kaci Kuhn and Cody Dominick; and her nine siblings: Gwendolyn Reichenberger, Audrey Armendarez, Stephen Gayton, David Gayton, Melanie Gayton, Richard Gayton, Edward Gayton and Theresa Gayton; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister: Stephanie Sherman, brother: Robert Gayton and her children's father Eugene Sherwood.
A special thank you goes to Esther Ramos, Caregiver; Nurse Kathy Wasserman, CNA's Sharon McClinton and Ezita Rochester of Highland Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Connie's name to: Mountainville United Methodist Church, PO Box 165, Mountainville, NY 10953; Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 15th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. following visitation. Interment will take place in the family plot at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Pleasant Mount, PA in the spring.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019