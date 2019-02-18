|
Corey J. Mayo
November 12, 1945 - February 14, 2019
Goshen, NY
Corey J. Mayo - Founder and President of CM Mechanical for the past forty years, sadly lost his fight with cancer on February 14, 2019.
He was born on November 12, 1945 and served in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corp.; a service he was most proud of. A man of few words- words that were always encouraging, compassionate and truthful. His word and his handshake were as genuine and sincere both in business and in his personal life.
He leaves behind his Love of 30 years, his wife, Patricia Niebuhr Mayo; his four sons, Ryan Mayo, who will continue his father's legacy with the running of CM Mechanical, Todd Mayo, a foreman at CM Mechanical, Anthony Mayo and Corey Mayo. Corey also leaves behind his granddaughter, Adrianna Mayo, whom he cherished and adored; his two sisters, Karen Dewey and Sharon Malvinni; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. His love of family and friends will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 20 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. John The Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Corey's name to Hospice of one's choice.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019