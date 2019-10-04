|
Corey James Manzolillo Hornicek
July 29th, 1987 - October 2nd, 2019
Hortonville, NY
On Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, Corey James Manzolillo Hornicek, loving husband, son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 32.
Corey was born on July 29th, 1987 to Timothy and Deborah (Manzolillo) Hornicek. He graduated from Sullivan West High School in 2005 and went on to graduate from SUNY Cobleskill with a Bachelor's Degree in Wildlife Management. In 2017 Corey achieved his life-long dream of becoming a NYS Environmental Conservation Officer. On July 22nd, 2017, Corey married his beloved wife, Kayla (Peters) Hornicek.
Corey was an avid outdoorsman. His love for the outdoors became a personal and professional passion of his life. Corey could often be found walking the woods, moving trail cameras, scouting for deer, practicing his bow shooting or fishing the Hortonville Creek on a warm summer evening. He was an active member of the Tamarack Hunting Club as well as a volunteer member of the Hortonville Fire Department. He enjoyed participating in many sports such as football, softball and more recently golf. He was known as a leader with a compassionate heart. Corey always had a smile on his face and can be best described as having lived his life to the fullest despite being taken from us too early.
Corey's love for his family and friends was unyielding. He was always first to respond to those in need. Corey deeply touched the lives of all who had the honor of knowing him. He will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends.
Corey is preceded in death by his grandfather, Cono Manzolillo. He is survived by his wife, Kayla; his parents, Timothy and Deborah; his sister Kelsey; mother and father in-law, David and Cindy Peters; grandparents, Charles (Bud) and Mary Etta Hornicek and Joyce and Victor Brooks, sister in law Alicia Houghtaling (Todd) , brother in law Brandon Peters, niece Kylie Houghtaling and nephew Tanner Houghtaling as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday October 6, and again Sunday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 34 Upper Main Street, Callicoon. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at the Delaware Community Center Creamery Road Callicoon commencing at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Callicoon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in memory of Corey to the Delaware Community Center P.O. Box 354, Callicoon, New York 12723 or to the Hortonville Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 71 Hortonville, New York 12745.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019