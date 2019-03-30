|
|
Corina M. Rausch
August 23, 1964 - March 28, 2019
Monticello, NY
Corina Marie Rausch passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was 54. The daughter of the late Paul Albert Rausch and Ada Marie Battista, she was born August 23, 1964 in Monticello, NY.
She is survived by a brother, Gregory Rausch and his wife, Linda, with their six children; a brother, Norbert Rausch and his wife, Susanne, with their two children; a brother, Joseph Rausch and his wife, Nora, with their five children; a brother, Thomas Rausch and his wife, Georgia, with their four children; a sister, Monica McGill and her husband, Joe, with their three children; a brother, Edward Rausch and his wife, Karen, with their four children; a sister, Angela Ruggeri and her husband, Joseph with their five children; a brother, Frederick Rausch and his wife, Shabnum with their nine children; all told, thirty-eight nieces and nephews, and sixty-five great-nieces and nephews; an aunt: Madeline Vogel of Moon Township, PA; and an uncle: Francis Rausch of McKeesport, PA; along with many cousins.
Corina was a beloved pillar of our family who will be missed dearly! She was always there and present in our lives. She was completely selfless, kind and giving. The true love and devotion that she had for our parents will provide us with comforting solace knowing she is reunited with them now. Corina was a true example of the lessons we learned from our parents in regard to love of God and family. Her unwavering love for us will sustain us now. The sweet innocent soul she had will truly be missed.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 1st at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2nd at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Broadway and Liberty Street in Monticello with Fr. John Tran officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Forestburgh.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019