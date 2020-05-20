Corinne Gammino
July 16, 1943 - May 19, 2020
Monroe, NY
Corinne Gammino passed away on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Town of Mount Pleasant, NY. She was 76 years old. Daughter of the late John and Frances Tosetto Spagnoli, Sr., she was born in New York, NY, on July 16, 1943.
Early in her career Corinne worked as a nurse at Misericordia in Bronx, NY, where she met the love of her life, Robert, who predeceased her in June 19, 2011. As their family grew she became a homemaker. Corinne attended St. Anastasia Church and Sacred Heart Church. She was a member of the Monroe Seniors which was a big apart of her life the past few years.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Prunier of Cornwall, NY, Michele Almash and her husband, Michael of Monroe, NY, her niece, Theresa Spagnoli-Thomas and her husband, Bobby of Wingdale, NY and five grandchildren, Nicole, Danny, Justin, Brad and Jacquelin. She is predeceased by her brother, John Spagnoli, Jr. and her sister, Marion Valentino.
Interment will take place at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185
www.ssqfuneralhome.com
July 16, 1943 - May 19, 2020
Monroe, NY
Corinne Gammino passed away on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Town of Mount Pleasant, NY. She was 76 years old. Daughter of the late John and Frances Tosetto Spagnoli, Sr., she was born in New York, NY, on July 16, 1943.
Early in her career Corinne worked as a nurse at Misericordia in Bronx, NY, where she met the love of her life, Robert, who predeceased her in June 19, 2011. As their family grew she became a homemaker. Corinne attended St. Anastasia Church and Sacred Heart Church. She was a member of the Monroe Seniors which was a big apart of her life the past few years.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Prunier of Cornwall, NY, Michele Almash and her husband, Michael of Monroe, NY, her niece, Theresa Spagnoli-Thomas and her husband, Bobby of Wingdale, NY and five grandchildren, Nicole, Danny, Justin, Brad and Jacquelin. She is predeceased by her brother, John Spagnoli, Jr. and her sister, Marion Valentino.
Interment will take place at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185
www.ssqfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.