Corinne Musicaro
April 4, 1926 - May 24, 2019
Ferndale, NY
Corinne Musicaro, a retired secretary, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 93.
The daughter of the late Joseph Picotte and Emilia Filippelli Picotte, she was born April 4, 1926 in Brooklyn. She was the widow of both Edward Graessle and John Musicaro.
She is survived by a daughter: Linda DiCio of Ferndale; a son: Thomas Graessle and his wife, Gina of Winchendon, MA; seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Becky, Cesare, Roman, Tommy, Amelia and Tiana; four great grandchildren: Isabella, Jack, Brielle and Roman; and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by a daughter: Amy; her sisters: Rosaria and Lillian; a son-in-law: Vincent; and a grandson: Johnny.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, May 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Broadway and Liberty Street in Monticello with Fr. John Tran officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019